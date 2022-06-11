Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 1,514.3% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Mackie began coverage on Logiq in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Logiq stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Logiq has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.

Logiq ( OTCMKTS:LGIQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Logiq had a negative net margin of 53.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Logiq will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape.

