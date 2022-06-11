Lotto (LOTTO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,098.00

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded 92.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lotto has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $3,098.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00185005 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006298 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000668 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

