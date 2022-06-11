Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Up 3%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.55 and last traded at $76.55. 1,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 153,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

