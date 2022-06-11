Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $59.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

MMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

