Maple Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 16,600 BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDJ. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

