Maple Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,635,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 33.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

