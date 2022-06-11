Maple Price Hits $27.32 on Top Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, Maple has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $27.32 or 0.00093373 BTC on major exchanges. Maple has a market capitalization of $120.71 million and $2.27 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

