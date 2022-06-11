Marcio Souza Acquires 27,000 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) CEO Marcio Souza purchased 27,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $65.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.