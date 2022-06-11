Marcio Souza Acquires 27,000 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) CEO Marcio Souza purchased 27,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.00.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PRAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $65.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday.
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
