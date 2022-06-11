Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Trading Down 13.3%

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 564,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 313,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$0.20 price target on shares of Maritime Resources and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Maritime Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$26.02 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; Green Bay project, as well as Whisker Valley project situated in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Orion deposit located to the east of Hammerdown.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.