Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$123.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKFG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of Markforged stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,707. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. Markforged has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 21.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markforged by 334.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,928 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 1st quarter worth $10,582,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Markforged by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Markforged by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 471,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 683.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 235,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

