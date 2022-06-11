Masari (MSR) Trading Down 22.8% Over Last Week

Masari (MSR) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a market capitalization of $148,834.41 and approximately $462.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Masari has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Masari

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,698,220 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

