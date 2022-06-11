Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 446.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $334.75 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.47. The firm has a market cap of $325.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

