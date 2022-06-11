Mather Group LLC. Acquires 2,130 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28.

