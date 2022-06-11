Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 8,830 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,830 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $149.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $145.51 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.07 and its 200 day moving average is $215.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

