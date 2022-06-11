Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

NYSE GE opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average is $90.45.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

