Mather Group LLC. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE opened at $136.84 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.19 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.