Mather Group LLC. Has $2.89 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.09. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

