Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $289.24 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $279.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $297.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

