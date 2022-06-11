Mather Group LLC. Purchases 7,617 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 160.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,801,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

