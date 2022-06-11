Mather Group LLC. Purchases 844 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 23,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,694,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,291,000 after acquiring an additional 146,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 550,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.49 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.