Mather Group LLC. Sells 175 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,665 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $114.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average is $138.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.23.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

