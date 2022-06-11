MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 28,335 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF makes up 2.4% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned 0.30% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,161,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,580,000 after acquiring an additional 458,399 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,384,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,941,000 after buying an additional 128,527 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 766,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after buying an additional 87,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 334,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after buying an additional 143,308 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $45.66 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

