MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,244,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 158,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.98 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

