MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,477 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Boeing by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.37.

NYSE BA opened at $127.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $252.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

