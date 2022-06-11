MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock opened at $206.77 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $304.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.88 and a 200-day moving average of $227.87.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.30.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.