MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,532 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,858,000 after acquiring an additional 828,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 660,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,077,000 after acquiring an additional 423,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,698,000 after purchasing an additional 318,444 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27.

