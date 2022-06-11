MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 389 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,416 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $907,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,115 shares of company stock worth $24,745,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $91.34 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

