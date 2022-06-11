MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $151.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.97 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.61.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

