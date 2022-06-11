MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,184,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,723,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,706,000 after purchasing an additional 50,984 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.04 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

