MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 519,172 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $53,061,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 109,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.75.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.55.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

