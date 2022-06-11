McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 147.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $237.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

