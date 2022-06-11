Mdex (MDX) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Mdex (MDX) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $77.90 million and $2.14 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0868 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.00344658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00027305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.51 or 0.00412841 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,990,256 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.