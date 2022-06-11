Mdex Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.90 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $77.90 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mdex has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $0.0868 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.00344658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00027305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.51 or 0.00412841 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,990,256 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

