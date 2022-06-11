mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 3,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

