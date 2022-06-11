Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, an increase of 2,363.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDAF opened at 0.41 on Friday. Medaro Mining has a 1 year low of 0.32 and a 1 year high of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.59.

Medaro Mining Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire interests in the Superb Lake lithium and gold property that consists of eight mining cell claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

