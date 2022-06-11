Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $92.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.54. Medtronic has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Medtronic by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

