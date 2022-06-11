Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.54. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

