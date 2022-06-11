Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,816,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 68,811 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of Medtronic worth $402,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average of $105.54. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

