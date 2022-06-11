MEET.ONE Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $20.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.02 or 0.00321222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.00 or 0.00433881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 159.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025424 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

