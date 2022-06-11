Meme Price Reaches $409.51 on Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00185309 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004359 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00009698 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001121 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.68 or 0.00330307 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.