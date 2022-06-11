Merculet Achieves Market Cap of $306,986.32 (MVP)

Merculet (MVP) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $306,986.32 and $60,808.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00334282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.97 or 0.00433921 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 170% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00025587 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,257,622 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

