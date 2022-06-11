MesChain Market Capitalization Tops $270,030.34 (MES)

MesChain (MES) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. MesChain has a market cap of $270,030.34 and approximately $25,033.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MesChain has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One MesChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.92 or 0.00344842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029785 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00440331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. The official website for MesChain is www.meschain.io . MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES

