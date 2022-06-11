Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Allison Christilaw bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 1.67 per share, with a total value of 25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 25,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total value of 317,149.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Materials by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials stock traded down 0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 1.51. 2,039,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,167. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.42. Meta Materials has a one year low of 1.03 and a one year high of 21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Meta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

