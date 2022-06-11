MetaHash Hits Market Capitalization of $7.13 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $62,382.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,478,419,979 coins and its circulating supply is 3,307,145,743 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars.

