MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $215.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.96 and its 200 day moving average is $210.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

