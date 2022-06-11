MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $247.42 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.91 and its 200 day moving average is $284.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

