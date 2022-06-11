MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,542 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $110.29 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.16.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.23.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

