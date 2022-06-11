MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 10,241 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,241 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 875,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $175,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Stephens boosted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.38.

NYSE CI opened at $253.29 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $273.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.