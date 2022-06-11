MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 11,394 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,617 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,394 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in American Express by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP opened at $154.42 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.79.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.