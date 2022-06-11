MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $305.39 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,241 shares of company stock valued at $32,174,289. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

